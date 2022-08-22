BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Shine.com’s new initiative to help workers navigate through recent layoffs

Amid several layoffs happening across organisations, job portal Shine.com on Monday launched a new programme, called Startup Winter Initiative, to provide a supportive forum for affected workers, assisting them in navigating these difficult times.

The platform said it has teamed up with numerous firms in this attempt as their outplacement partners to give strong help and link them with the suitable employers to get another job.

“The #RebootwithShine Initiative aims to serve as a supportive platform for the affected employees and help them sail through these pressing times,” Akhil Gupta, CEO, Shine.com, said in a statement.

“In fact, we have joined forces with several companies in this endeavour as their outplacement partners to provide robust assistance and connect them with the right employers to secure another job. As a responsible player in this space, we intend to be the perfect recruiting buddy for employees seeking job opportunities and get them back on their feet ASAP,” Gupta added.

The platform said that there are various benefits candidates can avail of by enrolling in Shine.com’s Startup Winter Initiative. Foremost, they receive an Immediate Joiner Tag after creating a profile. This will highlight their immediate availability to the recruiters and extend their profile visibility. Next, they will be part of an exclusive Section visible to the recruiter, where a candidate’s chances of recruiter actions and job shortlisting increase by up to 75 per cent.

Third, candidates can reach more than 50,000 recruiters in PAN India. Last but not least, candidates will also get WorkBud Support, under which they will receive in-person assistance as per the available/relevant job descriptions, skills and city fitment through recruiter connect, job match and shortlist.

