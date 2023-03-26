Former New Zealand batter Grant Elliot believes several rookie bowlers like pacer Henry Shipley will need huge performances to make the cut for New Zealands 15-man squad for the Men’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November.

At Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, Shipley took career-best figures of 5/6 in his first ODI at his home ground as New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka for 76 in 19.1 overs to win the series opener by a whopping 198 runs.

“Henry Shipley will be an interesting one to watch. He had that experience in India and it will be very fascinating to see how he and Blair Tickner actually scrub up because that was a tough series, I was over there and those wickets were flat. So that was a tough introduction and I think they’ll enjoy bowling in New Zealand conditions a lot more, a little bit of swing and they can hit their areas.

Everyone’s got something to prove, it’s a 15-man squad and you want to be on that trip because if you get in the 15-man squad, one injury or a little blip somewhere, run of form, and then suddenly you’re in playing at a World Cup,” Elliot was quoted as saying by SENZ Radio.

Though New Zealand have more than six months to prepare for the ODI World Cup, Elliott believes spots are still up for grabs in the top order in the upcoming fixtures of the Kane Williamson-led side.

In the first ODI, Finn Allen made 51 off 49 balls while debutant all-rounder Rachin Ravindra made 49.

“I think it’s got to be top order. You’re looking at the top order here, I don’t think that they’ve fully settled with the likes of Finn Allen,” Elliott said.

“I think that’s why Chad Bowes has come in, that’s why Rachin Ravindra has come in. Remember, it’s going to be in India so Rachin provides that left-arm orthodox so I think all eyes are on them,” he added.

