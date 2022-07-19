Logistics technology platform Shiprocket on Tuesday said it has acquired omnichannel commerce company Arvind Internet Limited’s technology business called ‘Omuni’ for Rs 200 crore in a stock and cash deal.

The deal will leverage both companies’ technology and resources to enable quick, efficient, hassle-free deliveries from the closest store/warehouse in a larger D2C commerce enablement segment,, Shiprocket said in a statement.

“Omuni’s SaaS products will allow us to unify inventory, order, catalog, content, pricing, and data across physical and digital storefronts for the best possible e-commerce experience for customers,” said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiprocket.

With most retailers adopting an omnichannel retail strategy to cater to consumers across digital and physical storefronts, the Shiprocket-Omuni acquisition deal is aimed at delivering seamless post-purchase experience to customers.

“By combining our retail stack with the Shiprocket Ecosystem we will be able to make the extensive inventory of retail stores available to be sold seamlessly via Shiprocket’s logistics as a service solution,” said Kulin Lalbhai, executive director of Arvind Ltd.

Last month, Shiprocket acquired a majority stake in Pickrr, an ecommerce software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for D2C brands and SME e-tailers for around $200 million (nearly Rs 1,560 crore).

