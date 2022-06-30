‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna in Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe-starrer show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’.

Shireen says: “I will be playing the role of Ritesh Malhotra’s (Karan V Grover) ‘maasi’ (aunt) on the show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’. I found that my character is a person who changes her colours often around people and is influenced by many.”

“I have observed this ability in some people around me and I take inspiration from it to play my character well. Women are ruling the television industry and I feel very happy that television has given me a name and made me what I am today. I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this show!”

Talking about her inspiration for the negative character, she further adds: “Whenever someone plays a negative role, I am sure they take inspiration from Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan’s character ‘Komolika’. It has become a household name in terms of a negative character and I wish Kaamna will join the ranks of such great characters too.”

‘Bohot Pyar Karate Hai’ will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

