ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shirley Setia’s debut composition ‘Kaho Na’ features mix of acoustic pop, Afro pop, ambient synths

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-actress Shirley Setia recently released her new track titled ‘Kaho Na’. This is the first time that she has composed a song and penned the lyrics for the same.

Talking about the track, the singer told IANS: “This song is quite special to me because I have composed it for the first time and the lyrics have been written by me completely. It’s very simply written like how a GenZ relationship has its own special charm and the kind of feelings they would feel, I captured those and put that up through my song.”

Commenting on the different textures and sound elements used in the song, Shirley, who started her journey with YouTube, further mentioned: “The song is a mixture of acoustic pop with afro pop with ambient synth elements, making it more soothing to the ears but expressive to the listeners.”

“Since it’s the first song that I’ve composed, I wanted to add in sounds which relate more to the people of this current generation and I thought about this while writing the song,” she added.

‘Kaho Na’, written and composed by Shirley, is available to stream on YouTube and other audio streaming platforms.

20230329-184804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain talk about playing father-daughter in ‘Grahan’

    Prithviraj Sukumaran drops ‘Kuruthi’ poster on Vishu

    Richa Chadha learning Kathak for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’?

    Krithi Shetty’s look in ‘The Warriorr’ released