Shiv Das Meena, a 1989 batch IAS officer is likely to be appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Highly placed sources in the Tamil Nadu government told IANS that the senior officer was preferred over Hans Raj Varma, who was senior to Meena, but the excellent contacts the latter has in New Delhi has helped him become the new Chief Secretary of the state.

The incumbent Chief Secretary, V. Iraianbu is slated for retirement on June 30.

Shiv Das Meena is presently the additional chief secretary in-charge of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. He was in New Delhi on central deputation for many years and is highly networked in the national capital.

Meena, who hails from Rajasthan, was with the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs and returned to his mother cadre last year.

Sources in DMK told IANS that Meena had returned to the state service after he was assured of the post of Chief Secretary.

The present Chief Secretary, V. Iraianbu is likely to be posted as the Chief Information Commissioner of the state post-retirement, sources told IANS.

