Shiv Nadar incident: Sneha’s family raises questions about campus security

The family of Sneha, who was shot dead by her lover, on Friday raised questions over the security arrangements on the campus and how somebody could enter the varsity with a weapon.

Anuj, a student of Shiv Nadar university, shot dead his female friend Sneha and later committed suicide on the campus on Thursday.

The post-mortems Anuj and Sneha concluded at postmortem house in Sector 94, after which their families took the bodies for the last rites.

Sneha’s parents said that they were called to the campus informing them that she has met with an accident.

Sneha’s family members said that after her last rites, they will come back and file a case.

Her uncle Anil Chaurasia said that three bullets were pumped into her body. He asked from where did the weapon come.

