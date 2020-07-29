Shiv Panditt dubs for ‘Khuda Haafiz’ in Delhi

Actor Shiv Panditt has been stuck in the Capital owing to the pandemic, but he managed dub for an upcoming film using high-end audio visual technology, with cast and crew in Mumbai and Varanasi.

Shiv had to dub for “Khuda Haafiz” sitting in Delhi and, recalling the experience, he said: “I had to ensure the film didn’t get delayed. Sound designer Shahaab Alam was instrumental in helping me locate a studio to dub, while he himself is stuck somewhere near Varanasi, and the rest of the ‘Khuda Haafiz’ team is in Mumbai. The dubbing studio connected everyone at the same time in New Delhi, Varanasi and Mumbai.”

“I took all precautions when I stepped out from home, wearing a mask, gloves, and using my own headphones. I carried my own water and sanitised myself well,” Shiv said.

The romantic action thriller “Khuda Haafiz” is inspired by a true story, and has been directed and written by Faruk Kabir. It features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles, and will launch on an OTT platform.