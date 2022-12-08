The members from Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena came together along with those from the NCP in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s recent comments that Chhatrapati Shivaji was an icon of olden times.

As soon as Zero Hour began in the Lower House, MPs from Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction stood up and started raising slogans hailing Chhatrapati Shivaji.

They could be seen gesturing to the NCP MPs to join the protest, who also joined them. Gradually even the MPs from Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction stood up and were seen raising slogans “Jai Bhavani” and “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai”.

AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel could also be seen standing in protest, while Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana supported the protest while sitting in her seat.

Some Karnataka BJP MPs from places neighbouring Maharashtra, could also be seen standing near their seats speaking in Marathi.

In the din, leader of the Congress in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was raising the issue of Chinese intrusions, couldn’t be heard.

Later Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MPs led by Arvind Sawant also entered the well of the House, raising slogans hailing Shivaji.

When Shiv Sena’s Thackeray faction MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Vinayak Raut objected to Koshiyari’s (without naming him) comments on Shivaji, whom he described as a national icon, his views were echoed by NCP’s Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, who said that Shivaji was like God to the people of Maharashtra.

As the din continued, Rajendra Agrawal, who was on the Chair, adjourned the House.

There have been protests going on in Maharashtra for the past several weeks over Koshiyari’s recent statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of olden times.

