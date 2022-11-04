In a broad daylight sensational killing, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead on Friday outside a temple in Punjab’s Amritsar during an agitation.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said local shopkeeper, Sandeep Singh Sunny, has been arrested for firing at and killing the Shiv Sena leader, while terming the incident as unfortunate.

He said a weapon of offence, a .32 bore pistol has been recovered from the possession of the accused, who runs a garment shop near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar.

Suri was sitting on a protest outside Gopal Mandir in Gopal Nagar at around 3.40 p.m. when he was shot at by an unknown person from the crowd.

He was taken to the Escort Hospital, where he succumbed to the bullet injuries.

DGP Yadav told the media here that a first information report in this connection was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections.

He said further investigation is being conducted and Punjab Police will get to the bottom of the case.

“An in-depth investigation is being conducted and any conspiracy in this matter would be unearthed,” he said, adding that the police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state.

The DGP said situation in Amritsar is fully under control and police will keep updating about the developments in this case.

