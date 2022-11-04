INDIA

Shiv Sena leader shot dead outside Amritsar temple

In a broad daylight sensational killing, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead on Friday outside a temple in Punjab’s Amritsar during a peaceful agitation amidst the presence of police.

He was shot by a person in the crowd.

The crime took place outside Gopal Mandir where Suri and some leaders were sitting on a sit-in protest outside the temple against the desecration of idols.

“Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir during an agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died,” the Commissioner of Police told the media.

CCTV showed the presence of police on the spot at the time of the incident. Eyewitnesses shared the details of how the incident occurred.

According to police, five shots were fired at Suri after which he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

As per local media, the crowd apprehended the suspected attacker and handed him over to the police. The suspected attacker has been identified as Sandeep Singh.

