Soon after 19 like minded parties announced to boycott the inauguration of new Parliament building, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at the government.

She said if President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar can be humiliated for PM glory, then why should the onus of protocol only be for the opposition parties to maintain.

Chaturvedi took to Twitter and shared the invitation card of inauguration of new Parliament building and said, “President and Vice President both missing at the inauguration ceremony and in the invitation too. New order minus the protocol. So if the President and VP of India can be humiliated for PM glory by the GoI, then why should the onus of protocol only be for the opposition parties to maintain?”

Her remarks came soon after 19 like minded parties announced to boycott the inauguration of new Parliament House scheduled on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the joint statement, the 19 parties said, “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building and announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building”.

A war of words has erupted between Congress and the BJP over the inauguration of new Parliament House by PM Modi on May 28.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building — a triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

The triangular-shaped building’s construction started on January 15, 2021 and was to be completed by August 2022.

Built in an area of 64,500 square metres, the new building will house 1,224 MPs.

It has a library, multiple committee rooms and dining rooms.

Tata Projects has constructed the building at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore.

20230524-140002