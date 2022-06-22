As the suspense over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fate continued, a power struggle erupted between the Shiv Sena and rebels group to wrest control over the party, here on Wednesday.

Sena’s chief whip Sunil Prabhu shot off a letter to all party MLAs to attend a meeting convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — who’s down with Covid-19 infection, on Wednesday evening.

“If you fail to attend the meeting, it will be presumed that you voluntarily intend to leave the party and your membership is liable to be cancelled as per the laws and further action will be initiated, which must be noted,” said Prabhu.

Hitting back, the rebel group leader, Minister Eknath Shinde has termed the meeting called by the Chief Minister through the Whip as ‘illegal’.

Shinde — who claims to enjoy the support of around 45 MLAs, further said from Guwahati that a Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale has been appointed as the new Chief Whip of the party.

The developments came after Prabhu sent the letter through social media, e-mail and messages to all the 55 MLAs — including those in the rebel group, for the meeting at 5 p.m.

20220622-165405