Shiv Sena Symbol Row: SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray’s plea on July 31

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 31, the plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray against the order of the Election Commission allotting party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its symbol ‘Bow and Arrow’to the Eknath Shinde faction.

“It is listed on July 31, we will hear it on that day”, told a bench comprising of CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha to Uddhav’s counsel, advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, who sought urgent listing of the matter.

Earlier on February 22, the Supreme Court had called Shinde and EC to file their reply on Thackeray’s plea within two weeks and directed the matter to be listed after three weeks.

Then, the top court had refused to stay the Election Commission’s decision recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and granting them the party name and symbol but agreed to issue notice on the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray challenging it.

Thackeray, in his plea filed before the apex court, has contended that the EC has failed to appreciate that the petitioner enjoys overwhelming support in the rank and file of the party.

Further, the plea contended that the EC has failed to discharge its duties as a neutral arbiter of disputes under para 15 of the Symbols Order and has acted in a manner undermining its constitutional status.

In response, the poll body in its counter-affidavit has told the top court that it has passed a “well-reasoned” order, in a quasi-judicial capacity, allotting the name and party symbol of the Shiv Sena to Shinde faction.

