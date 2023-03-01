The Shiv Sena-UBT on Wednesday demanded action against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for allegedly calling the Opposition ‘deshdrohi’ (traitors) after they boycotted the customary session-eve tea party on last Sunday.

The Chief Whip of Sena-UBT and MLA from Dindoshi, Sunil Prabhu said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had sent a letter to the government on their decision to boycott the tea party.

“Despite this, the CM’s comment is regretful and is disrespectful to the Legislative Assembly. How can the Opposition legislators tolerate this,” he asked.

Prabhu said that it is the duty of the Speaker to protect the Opposition legislators, adding that he had sought an opportunity to air his views in the House, but could not get the chance as many other members spoke.

The development came shortly after Sena-UBT MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut’s remarks of ‘chor mandli’ (band of thieves) against the ruling Shiv Sena headed by Shinde created a huge ruckus in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Later, the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party moved a breach of privilege motion against Raut which the Speaker accepted and promised to probe the matter and announce his decision on March 8.

Prabhu’s letter came even as some Opposition legislators clamoured for a breach of privilege against the CM for his “traitor” comments and Raut supported the demand.

However, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, of the NCP, and Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve, of the Sena-UBT, termed Raut’s remarks as untenable and avoidable, even as the process of the breach of privilege motion got underway.

Congress MLA Dr. Nitin Raut termed the stance of Pawar and Danve as “hasty” and said they were falling in the BJP’s trap of “dividing” the Opposition parties.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that the Speaker’s move to adjourn the House till Thursday was intended to avoid debates on major issues confronting the people and the farmers.

On his part, Sena’s Raut, while claiming that his utterances were “misinterpreted”, said that he was prepared to face any enquiry in the matter and bear its consequences.

