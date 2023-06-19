The Shiv Sena (UBT) will petition the global body United Nations Organisation (UNO) to declare June 20 as the ‘World Traitors Day’ to commemorate the treachery on the original Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde (now, Chief Minister) and 40 MLA perpetrated last year.

Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party will collect signatures of lakhs of people from Maharashtra and send them to the UNO with a demand to make the declaration for June 20 as ‘World Traitors Day’ soon.

He said that there are many instances of treason in the world and the people of Maharashtra have also witnessed one in June 2022 which led to the collapse of the Sena(UT)- Nationalist Congress Party-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena (UBT) MP contended that this will focus attention on the traitors worldwide, with the beginning made in Maharashtra — in a potentially controversial statement.

“When our party comes to power we shall make a beginning – June 19 shall be celebrated as ‘World Loyalists Day’ and June 20 as the ‘traitors’ day… We shall make a bonfire of all these ‘gaddars’ (traitors) as it is done for the demon King Ravana,” Raut declared.

Speaking to media persons, Raut also referred to the latest ‘leak’ — his party MLC Dr. Manisha Kayande hopping over to Shinde’ Shiv Sena on Sunday evening — on the eve of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s 57th anniversary celebrations here this day (June 19).

“I don’t know where she has come from or where she has gone… But the ‘garbage’ is going out of the party… When the wind blows, all the ‘kachra’ (rubbish) gets carried out,” said an unfazed Raut.

He also accused the rival Shiv Sena of claiming to be the original party founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray when “they don’t even remember the date and year of founding of the party”.

