INDIA

Shiv Sena-UBT’s senior youth activist dies after Thane rally

Shiv Sena-UBT’s Yuva Sena senior leader Durga Bhosle-Shinde suffered a heart attack after the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s combined rally in Thane, and succumbed at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday, party officials said here on Thursday.

A lawyer by profession, Bhosle-Shinde functioned as the Yuva Sena’s firebrand Secretary, belonging to the core group headed by ex-minister Aditya Thackeray, and was in the reckoning for a party ticket in the upcoming BMC polls.

Her last rites were performed this evening in which Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya, their family members and other senior leaders and activists participated.

“I am heartbroken to learn of her demise, We have lost one of our most hardworking and kind hearted Yuva Sainik. Have no words to express the grief felt by us in the Yuva Sena,” said Aditya Thackeray.

Nationalist Congress Party’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasteo said that he was grieved to learn of Bhosle-Shinde’s passing whom he knew since childhood and would miss her.

A Sena-UBT leader said that during the large MVA rally in Thane on Wednesday evening, Bhosle-Shinde had complained of uneasiness and was immediately taken to Mumbai where she succumbed late at night.

