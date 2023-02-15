Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who is known for big hits such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Maahi Ve’, ‘Kajra Re’ and countless others, released a new devotional song titled ‘Devo ke Dev Mahadev’ ahead of Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday. The track is a tribute to Lord Shiva.

Talking about the song, the singer-composer, who has also acted in films like ‘Aranmanai 3’ and ‘Katyar Kaljat Ghusali’, said: “This song is very close to my heart and it aptly captures the emotions of a Shiva devotee. I am a Shiva bhakt, hence this song naturally drew me towards it and I hope I did justice to this song.”

The song depicts the story of a journey of a youth in pursuit of the Almighty. In the journey, the young man realises that the selfless act of service is the ultimate worship of lord Shiva. The music video for the track has been shot in the serene outskirts of Lonavla by Anjana Shah, who is also the producer of the music video.

Along with Shankar Mahadevan, the music video features model, and actor Paras Rathod and wellness coach Pranav Bhangre. The DOP of the video is Yash Shah and the lyrics is penned by Mann, who has also composed this soulful track.

Shankar further mentioned: “The incredible lyrics bring intensity to this song and create a unique aura and wave of emotions from the perspective of a worshipper. It was amazing to collaborate with Anjana Shah, who is the producer of the music video and I hope audiences shower all the love on this song.”

