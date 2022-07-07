In a joint operation on Thursday, the West Tripura district administration and the Tripura police dismantled a Shiva temple constructed at a graveyard in Nandannagar on the outskirts of Agartala on Tuesday, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the district administration also imposed Section 144 of the CrPc in the area to quell tension and prevent any untoward incident.

The official said that on Tuesday, some “unidentified people” constructed a Shiva temple at a graveyard in Nandannagar following which several provocative posts surfaced on social media, creating tension in the area.

“Section 144 has been promulgated in the area to maintain law and order. At present, there is no report of any disruption of law and order,” the officer said.

Stringent and impartial action would be taken against the miscreants involved in the incident, the police said.

“People have been advised not to believe in any rumour and strict action will be taken against the rumour-mongers,” a Tripura police statement said.

The police have registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the accused persons.

