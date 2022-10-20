ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Shiva Trilogy’ author Amish Tripathi says India is the only pre-bronze age culture to be still alive

Indian author Amish Tripathi, who is known for the ‘Shiva Trilogy’, has called India the only pre-bronze age culture that is still alive. The author will be seen in the upcoming episode of hybrid series ‘The Journey of India’ in which he will pay homage to India’s diversity of faiths.

Talking about the same, Amish said in a statement, “India is the only pre-bronze age culture that is still alive. And it has always been driven by an urge to explore spiritual answers and wisdom. Dharma is in essence an endless seeking of the sustainable and balanced. It is no surprise then, that our land is a beautiful efflorescence of a diverse array of religions.”

Recollecting his experience of being a part of the show, the author mentioned, “It is a pleasure to celebrate this unique characteristic gifted to India, a virtue rarely seen in other lands. My gratitude to Warner Bros Discovery for this ethereal opportunity.”

The upcoming episode will present the stories of faith from across the country – an arduous trek as part of a pilgrimage to Kedarnath, life of a pilgrim in Bodh Gaya, the tenets of “seva” or “service” integral to the Sikhs, Easter against the backdrop of the Goan sunset and the beauty of a Ramadan feast.

The episode will premiere on October 24, on Discovery+ and Discovery’s network of channels in India in 12 languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Oriya, Marathi, Punjabi and Gujarati.

