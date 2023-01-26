Former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who is the 13th descendant of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji, on Thursday called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the grandson of Sahu Maharaj, successor of Kolhapur princely state and Swaraj movement activist, paid a courtesy call to the chief minister.

KCR welcomed Sambhajiraje by presenting a shawl and a flower bouquet at Pragati Bhavan. The chief minister hosted lunch for Sambhajiraje and had discussions on many issues.

Sambhajiraje inquired about the public welfare and development achieved by Telangana within a short time and stood as a role model for the country.

He was keen to know the operational procedures followed by the Telangana state government in providing big welfare to the people of all sections including farmers, SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

Sambhajiraje expressed his wish that the Telangana development model and welfare schemes should be implemented in Maharashtra as well.

He opined that the “magnificent” Telangana development model should not be limited here but also extend to all other states, including Maharashtra.

Apart from the development issues, CM KCR and Sambhajiraje had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country.

The chief minister and former MP opined that an innovative agenda aimed at public welfare is necessary to come before the people for the development of the people and for the integrity of the country.

They decided to meet again and discuss all the issues if necessary, depending on the occasion.

On this occasion, CM KCR and Sambhajiraje recollected the services rendered by the ancestors of Shambhajiraje from Shivaji Maharaj to Sahu Maharaj to the country.

KCR opined that their rule towards equality and public welfare will remain in the history of the country with golden letters.

In the discussion, the chief minister made it clear that, with their inspiration, people’s rule would continue in Telangana without caste and religious discrimination.

