Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that the intervention of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stopped the Portuguese forces from destroying temples in the coastal state.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function commemorating the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Betul in South Goa.

Sawant said that the Portuguese began destroying temples in Goa and their acts ceased only after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj intervened.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj signed a pact with the Portuguese that no temple will be demolished,” Sawant said.

Stating that 60 years have passed since Goa was liberated, the CM said, “We should wipe away all the Portuguese signs from the costal state.”

Sawant also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj mooted the concept of Swaraj some 350 years ago.

“Even today we learn from his financial, agricultural, water conservation and management policies,” Sawant said.

The CM also praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for rebuilding the Saptakoteshwar temple in North Goa.

Saptakoteshwar, a form of Shiva, was one of the chief deities of the kings of the Kadamba dynasty around the 12th century.

As per historians, the temple was demolished by the Portuguese and was later renovated by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1668.

20230606-215403