Political circles in Karnataka are abuzz with rumours of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa joining politics following state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar attending a dinner party at the actor’s residence here.

Shivakumar and Youth Congress state President Mohammad Nalpad attended the dinner party at Sudeepa’s place on Thursday night, and both the leaders spoke to him at length during the occasion.

As per sources, Shivakumar had invited Sudeepa to join the Congress and also invited him to participate in the campaigning for the party. However, the official details of the discussion are not known.

Earlier, Ramya aka Divya Spandana had also spoken to Sudeepa about joining Congress party. Sudeepa has good relationships with all party leaders. Sometime ago, there were rumours said that he will join the ruling BJP.

However, Sudeepa is yet to react to the development. According to sources, Sudeepa will contest Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga or Chitradurga parliamentary constituencies.

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has welcomed the purported development and stated that he would welcome the actor into the Congress.

