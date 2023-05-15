INDIA

Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to ‘ill-health’

NewsWire
0
1

Congress’ Karnataka President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said said that he is cancelling the Delhi trip due to “ill-health”.

His office had earlier said that he had left for Delhi.

Interacting with media persons, the senior Congress leader said that his health was not good and hence he was cancelling his trip.

Sources in Congress told IANS that he was sore at Siddharamiah being considered for the top post.

Meanwhile Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Nasser Hussain told media persons here that there was no need for Shivakumar to be anxious and upset. He said that only observers knew that who among the two leaders have more support among Congress legislators.

Earlier, Shivakumar had told media persons that he had stood with the party through thick and thin and that even when many party legislators had ditched the party, he worked hard and rebuilt the party from scratch.

After the sparkling victory in Karnataka, the fight between Siddharamiah and Shivakumar has created a situation of uneasiness among the party cadres and supporters.

20230515-203201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No plans to float political party, says Teenmaar Mallanna

    DDA begins online draw of flats under its housing scheme

    Owner of Srinagar house used for running prostitution racket arrested

    Teachers’ scam: Arrested Youth Trinamool leader names Partha Chatterjee as proceeds...