Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to involve students for a tree plantation drive in the state capital.

While attending a function in Rachenahalli on the occasion of the World Environment Day, Shivakumar asked the BBMP to prepare a report on how many roads in Bengaluru that do not have trees on either side of the roads.

The responsibility of planting saplings and nourishing the trees should be given to local students.

“The BBMP should provide plants and protection meshes to them. The sapling should be named after the child who plants it and that child should take care of the sapling,” Shivakumar maintained.

“Organise competition among school children over this. They would happily come forward to plant and nurture trees. We should ensure the growth of trees like how we ensure the growth of our children. As I hold the Bengaluru Development portfolio, this is my first task to the BBMP officers. They should come out with a clear plan on this in one month.

“The life of human beings is blended with nature. The celebration of World Environment Day is just symbolic. We should preserve nature everyday, then only nature could be strengthened. Knowingly or unknowingly, we are using plastic green mats and celebrating nature,” he opined.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked officers of the horticulture department, forest department and BBMP to come out with a permanent plan.

“Forests should not be developed in parks. Let the parks be like parks. Wherever there are no trees, they should be grown. Bengaluru is known for its greenery and plans should be made to increase the green cover in this city,” Shivakumar maintained.

This should be ensured with the participation of private and public entities, he underlined.

20230605

