INDIA

Shivakumar fears rejection of nomination, brother files papers from Kanakapura too

NewsWire
0
0

In a surprising development, Congress Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh on Thursday submitted his nomination from Kanakapura Assembly seat, from where his brother and state party chief D.K. Shivakumar had filed papers on April 17.

According to sources, Suresh has filed nomination against the backdrop of apprehensions of rejection of Shivakumar’s nomination.

Talking to the media, Suresh maintained that a befitting answer needs to be given to conspiracies of the BJP. “I have submitted a nomination based on certain information. BJP wants to finish off opposition parties. The returning office is also under the control of the government.

“I don’t know the politics of hatred and enmity. The people of Kanakapura will give their answers on May 10. Presently, I have submitted my nomination to the Kanakapura seat. Wait and watch, as to who will remain in the fray finally,” he said.

Suresh was expected to file nomination from Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru against BJP senior leader R. Ashoka. Ashoka is also contesting in Kanakapura constituency against his brother Shivakumar.

It was earlier decided to field Suresh from Padmanabhanagar. Shivakumar had also confirmed this on Wednesday. However, the development has raised curiosity and has become a hot topic of discussion in state political corridors.

Sources said that the nomination submitted by Shivakumar has invited certain objections. Considering the eventuality of the property details furnished in the nomination leading to problems, the decision is taken to field Suresh as a candidate after discussing with close circle of top leaders and legal experts.

Thursday was the last day for submission of nomination papers.

20230420-180203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ateeq Ahmad’s wife to join BSP today

    Intimidating tactics will not deter us, says Kavitha on ED notice

    Depressed patient jumps off 8th floor of Kolkata hospital; critical

    Govt sets up monitoring committee to prevent hoarding of Tur dal...