Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday left for New Delhi for a discussion with party leadership on chief ministerial candidate in his state.

While interacting with the media before his departure, he said that the party is “God” to him.

“Ours is a united house. Our number is 135 and I am a party President. Congress party is my temple. The party is like a mother. I have done my job,” Shivakumar stated.

“The God and mother know what to offer to the children. I am going to meet my God in the temple. I am going alone. The General Secretary had asked me to come there alone,” Shivakumar stated.

According to Shivakumar’s office, he boarded the 9.50 a.m. flight. He will attend the crucial meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the Chief Minister’s post for Karnataka.

Veteran leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are vying for the top post. Sources said that despite Siddaramaiah getting the majority, Shivakumar is not willing to budge. He is claiming that he had delivered the victory to the party and hence deserved the chief minister’s post.

Siddaramaiah reached New Delhi on Monday noon with his supporters and was awaiting the arrival of Shivakumar.

Sources also claimed that the high command has also suggested the leaders share the power for two and half years each.

But Shivakumar is maintaining that the CMs deputed for the first term have not vacated their posts to give chance to others in states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

As per the sources, he is insisting for the first term, sources explained.

Meanwhile, senior top leaders are holding meetings to decide on the next step in case the issue is not resolved soon.

