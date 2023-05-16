INDIA

Shivakumar leaves for Delhi to attend crucial meet with Cong high command

Karnataka Congress President D.K Shivakumar on Tuesday morning left for New Delhi from Bengaluru International Airport to attend a meeting with the party high command to decide on the chief ministerial candidate.

According to Shivakumar’s office, he boarded the 9.50 a.m flight. He will attend the crucial meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the CM post for Karnataka.

Both – veteran leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar – are vying for the top post. Sources confirmed that Siddaramaiah has got the majority on his side but Shivakumar is not willing to budge. He is claiming that since he had delivered the victory to the party, he should become the CM.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah reached the national capital on Monday noon with his supporters and was awaiting the arrival of Shivakumar.

The sources also informed that the high command has suggested the leaders share the power for two-and-a-half years each.

Shivakumar argued that the chief ministers deputed for the first term have not vacated their posts to give chance to others in states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He is insisting for the first term, as per the sources.

Meanwhile, senior top leaders are conducting meetings on the next move in case the issue is not resolved soon.

