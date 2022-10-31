ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shivam Khajuria: Like dal-chawal, TV shows are comfort food

NewsWire
0
0

Shivam Khajuria, who plays Nihar Goyal in the TV show ‘Mann Sundar’, feels the show has taught him a lot about his art.

“‘Mann Sundar’ has literally been the start of my career. It has taught me so many things about my art and helped me better my craft. It has also given me the opportunity to experience and work with many talented people. The makers have ensured that quality of the content is maintained. There have been a lot of obstacles during the shoot, but we bounced back every single time,” he said.

The show is high on drama and emotion.

“I think the audience always loves content that are intense. The concept of victory of good over evil is deeply-rooted within us, which we have shown yet again with this narrative,” Shivam said.

“The best and worst thing about daily soaps is the amount of time spent for preparation. It is best because it really makes you work under high pressure situations and also lets every character have their own journey. Can’t say the worst, but yes, sometimes I feel because there is this pressure of delivering content, quality gets compromised at times,” he added.

Agreeing that daily soaps will always have an audience, Shivam said, “Dal-chawal never goes out of fashion. TV shows are also somewhat like that. Just like dal-chawal is the comfort food you want to have at the end of a long, tiring day, TV shows provide the same level of comfort and familiarity that everyone seeks.”

20221031-212404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ goes on floors

    ‘Paatal Lok’ gave me my big break, says Ishwak Singh

    Theme song of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ marks return of John Williams to...

    Nikkhil Advani speaks about the women of ‘The Empire’