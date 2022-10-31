Shivam Khajuria, who plays Nihar Goyal in the TV show ‘Mann Sundar’, feels the show has taught him a lot about his art.

“‘Mann Sundar’ has literally been the start of my career. It has taught me so many things about my art and helped me better my craft. It has also given me the opportunity to experience and work with many talented people. The makers have ensured that quality of the content is maintained. There have been a lot of obstacles during the shoot, but we bounced back every single time,” he said.

The show is high on drama and emotion.

“I think the audience always loves content that are intense. The concept of victory of good over evil is deeply-rooted within us, which we have shown yet again with this narrative,” Shivam said.

“The best and worst thing about daily soaps is the amount of time spent for preparation. It is best because it really makes you work under high pressure situations and also lets every character have their own journey. Can’t say the worst, but yes, sometimes I feel because there is this pressure of delivering content, quality gets compromised at times,” he added.

Agreeing that daily soaps will always have an audience, Shivam said, “Dal-chawal never goes out of fashion. TV shows are also somewhat like that. Just like dal-chawal is the comfort food you want to have at the end of a long, tiring day, TV shows provide the same level of comfort and familiarity that everyone seeks.”

