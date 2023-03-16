ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shivangi Joshi hospitalised for kidney infection; says, ‘feeling better’

NewsWire
0
0

Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi is admitted to the hospital because of a kidney infection and has expressed gratitude towards the doctors, family members, and friends for supporting her so that she recovers well. She also asked her fans to be careful about health issues and never ignore them.

The 24-year-old actress, who made her acting debut with ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’ and is best known for her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, posted a picture of her in which she can be seen lying on a hospital bed with her closed eyes and a smile on her face and coconut water in front of her.

She wrote in the caption: “Hi everyone, been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better.”

Shivangi urged her fans to take proper care of their health and mentioned: “This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all and I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing. Lots of love Shivangi.”

Many of her industry friends and fans wished for her early recovery and expressed their concern about her health.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Shraddha Arya commented: “Oh Noooo..Get well soon Princess! Really! Lots of love and healing to you.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar also wished her an early recovery and wrote: “Hey take care n get well soon..sending all the love n care to you.”

Rubina Dilaik added: “Heal faster.”

Shweta Tiwari wrote: “Get well soon my love.”

Shivangi will be seen making a cameo appearance in the upcoming fantasy show ‘Bekaboo’.

20230316-133205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OTT original ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ a tale of middle-class life in rural...

    Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant: Feels painfully weird to know you and...

    Big B turns narrator for Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’

    Karunesh Talwar on new stand-up show ‘Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat’: Said what...