Shivangi opens up on Aradhna’s equation with Reyansh in ‘Barsatein’

Shivangi Joshi’s new show ‘Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka’ premiered on Sony TV on Monday, July 10, and the actress said the audience will love her character Aradhna’s journey graph and equation with Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) in the show.

Talking about her character, who’s a journalist, Shivangi said, “Aradhna has a journey. Her character has a grap. How her equation with Reyansh will change over time is very interesting. I am sure the audience will like it.”

About the airing of the show, she said, “I am very excited. The show is finally out. It is a mixed kind of feeling. It feels like we have taken an exam.”

Sharing about experience of shooting for the serial, Shivangi said, “We are loving it. It is a packed schedule. Whatever we have shot till now will be aired till Friday this week. We are shooting back to back.”

The promos of the show got a great response from the audience and Shivangi, naturally, is delighted. “We were not expecting the audience to love the promos so much. People found them interesting. I hope the show will also get the same amount of love.”

‘Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka’ is a stormy romance drama centred around the clash of two headstrong individuals — Reyansh and Aradhna. It will air on Sony TV every Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm.

