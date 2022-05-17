Actress Shivani Mukesh Kothari is currently seen in three popular TV shows – ‘Kaamnaa’, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, and ‘Maddam Sir’.

The actress reveals in the past she faced a lot of rejection but she was accepting them very positively.

She says: “I personally do not perceive rejections as rejections, I think they are the stepping stones or a learning experience. One should not feel disheartened. I personally feel very grateful whenever I get a call from an audition, you get a chance to get acquainted with a new character, a new scenario, a new emotion and all this helps in improving your acting skills.”

“The more auditions you give the more you get yourself polished. Besides, one needs to keep patience and faith that things will fall in place, I know it’s easier to talk than experience, but patience is the name of the game so keep your head held high and change your perception and you will see magic. I feel it’s all luck to have three shows now, after many rejections.”

Shivani made her acting debut with the show ‘Carry On Alia’ and feels that struggle is part of any career.

She adds: “There is always a struggle when it comes to career, there is no easy way. I also had to go through financial struggles because this job is not like 9-5. There you become complacent because you know your salaries will be credited by the end of the month, but this profession is different as I feel it takes courage to become an actor. Apart from that I think if you want the rainbow you have to put up with the rain, isn’t it!”

