Shivani Mukesh Kothari joins cast of ‘Maddam Sir’

Actress Shivani Mukesh Kothari, who is currently seen playing the role of Maya Xaviers in TV show ‘Kaamnaa’, and as Kavita in another popular show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, has also now joined the cast of ‘Maddam Sir’.

She says: “I’m delighted to have one more show with me. Madam Sir is another opportunity for me. All the three roles I’m playing currently are different from each other. And as an actor I’m enjoying acting for three different individuals. I just hope my audience keeps enjoying watching me.”

The show highlights the lives of four female officers in Lucknow’s Mahila Police Thana. As the show addresses social issues through four women police officers it is titled, ‘Maddam Sir’.

Revealing ahead about her role in ‘Madam Sir’ the actress reveals: “I’m playing the role of Suman in the show. She is a very possessive wife and homemaker. The character is well dressed up like a typical Indian wife and I’m enjoying getting ready for it. My role will be a significant part, throughout on and off in the show.”

The show stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in lead roles.

