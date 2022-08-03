Shivin Narang, who is fondly remembered as Rudra Roy from ‘Beyhadh 2’. The actor talks about his journey so far and how he always wants honest feedback from his fans.

“As a person, one keeps evolving with each passing day and year, which also reflects on the actor’s life and its craft. An actor’s journey is about learning with each incident of life, which gives depth in his own character, both on screen and off screen.”

“Talking about myself, yes there is a big change in how I see things now. I started acting after I finished college and till now it’s been a decade of learning every day,” he says.

Later, he said that in presenting an actor on a scene perfectly, there are a lot of people working behind the screen. However, at the end of it, only the actor gets all the limelight.”

“It’s true that a lot of people work really hard behind the camera and it’s the field they have chosen and they love it. An actor’s talent is to showcase themselves to the world, even their own most vulnerable side.”

“So, the limelight is the by-product of it, even pros and cons of being famous and losing your own privacy comes with it. Not everyone can do that and live an actor’s life,” adds the actor.

Feedback is important for an actor. But many can’t take criticism. “I love honest feedback even if I only keep friends who are honest with me. My family and friends are my biggest critics.”

“But yes, sometimes there are people who are insecure themselves, and just love criticising you, in the form of jealousy or trolls, which we see a lot these days. I don’t pay attention to them. I have always taken honest feedback and improved myself and came back stronger. Rest, for useless people’s feedback, I believe we have two ears, one to listen with and the other can be used to throw unnecessary things out,” he said.

On the work front, Shivin will be seen in the film titled ‘Goodbye’ which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana.

