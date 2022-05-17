Goa’s Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Tuesday said just like the reported discovery of a ‘Shivling’ in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, similar Shivlings could also be potentially found in religious places in Goa.

“Archaeological Survey (of India) department has to work in that regard. I personally feel that there could be such ‘Shivlings’ at the sites, where the temples were demolished. ‘Shivlings’ may be there somewhere in Goa and could be found definitely at such sites,” Dhavalikar told reporters here.

Dhavalikar made the remarks after some media persons asked him whether there is a possibility of ‘Shivlings’ being found in places of religious interest in Goa.

The Power Minister’s comments come at a time when the reported discovery of a ‘Shivling’ in the Uttar Pradesh-based mosque has triggered a debate in the country. Dhavalikar is also a part of a Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government which has set aside Rs 20 crore for restoration of temples, which were destroyed during the Portuguese colonial regime in Goa.

He said that the final call on restoration of such temples would be taken by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, adding that there was a lot of interest among the people of the state to restore temples destroyed during the colonial era.

“Chief Minister’s decision is final. Many want to rebuild such temples,” Dhavalikar said.

