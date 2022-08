Aditya Yadav has been named as the new state president of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) in Uttar Pradesh.

Aditya Yadav is the son of Shivpal Singh Yadav, who heads the PSPL.

This is the first time that Aditya Yadav has bene given a major responsibility in the party, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

