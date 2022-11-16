INDIA

Shivpal asks PSPL workers to campaign for Dimple Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday asked his party workers to campaign for SP candidate Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, where by-election is scheduled on December 5.

Shivpal held a meeting of PSPL workers in Saifai at the SS Memorial School and asked them to campaign for Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri.

Party workers have been asked to work in tandem with SP cadres and go from house-to-house and seek votes for Dimple Yadav.

The stand taken by Shivpal Yadav assumes significance since the BJP candidate from Mainpuri, Raghuraj Shakya, is a former acolyte of Mulayam Singh and Shivpal Yadav.

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party had named Shivpal Yadav as its star campaigner for the Mainpuri seat.

