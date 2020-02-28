Shivpal comes in support of Azam Khan, slams BJP

Lucknow, March 2 (IANS) Beleaguered Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan has finally found support outside his party.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was indulging in political vendetta.

“The state government has heaped false cases against Azam Khan and his family and is now troubling him further by changing jail at short intervals,” he said.

Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam had surrendered in a court in Rampur on February 26 and they were shifted to the Sitapur jail the next day.

A day later, they were taken back to Rampur for a hearing in court and then brought back to the Sitapur jail.

“It is inhuman to treat a political leader in this manner. Azam Khan is a nine-term Legislator and a sitting member of Parliament. He and his wife are over 70-years-old and yet, they are being subjected to this kind of physical torture,” said Shivpal Yadav.

Shivpal also warned that the ruling party should also remain prepared to face similar treatment once they are voted out of power.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia is the first political party to have announced support to Azam Khan and his family.

–IANS

amita/dpb