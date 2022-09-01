INDIA

Shivpal launches new front for ‘Yadukul’ in UP

In a move that is designed to damage Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his estranged uncle and president of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), Shivpal Yadav has launched the ‘Yadukul Punarjagran Mission.’

Addressing a press conference with former MP D.P. Yadav on Thursday here, Shivpal said: “We are launching a mission to bring all backwards in distress on a single platform. We will address issues that are troubling the backward castes (read Yadavs) and will also demand an ‘Ahir Regiment’ so that our youth can serve the Army.”

Shivpal Yadav will be the patron of the newly formed ‘Yadukul Punarjagran Mission’ while

D.P Yadav will be the state head.

Shivpal further said that he would now wage a battle for social justice by bringing all like-minded people on one platform.

“Today everyone — forward and backward castes — are troubled. This outfit is not against anyone. We only want to work for those who have been marginalised and we will build up the organisation from the grassroots level,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the newly floated outfit will reach out to all disgruntled leaders in the Samajwadi Party, particularly those belonging to the Yadav community.

“The idea is to give a platform to those Yadav leaders who do not see a future for themselves in SP,” said a leader known for his proximity to Shivpal.

20220901-131005

