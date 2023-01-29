INDIA

Shivpal named general secretary in SP’s new executive

NewsWire
0
0

The Samajwadi Party announced its national executive on Sunday, with Akhilesh Yadav named as the national president and Shivpal Yadav as a general secretary.

The uncle-nephew duo had ironed out their differences last year, following the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. This reunion came after their split in 2016.

The SP, on Sunday, declared its 62-member national executive and released the list on its Twitter handle.

Shivpal Yadav will be among the 14 national general secretaries. The others include Mohammad Azam Khan, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ravi Prakash Verma and Balram Yadav.

While Akhilesh Yadav will continue to hold the post of national president, Kiranmoy Nanda will be national vice president and Ram Gopal Yadav will continue as national principal general secretary.

Sudip Ranjan Sen will be the party treasurer, while there will be 19 national secretaries besides members.

20230129-155601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 juveniles among 3 held for TN cop’s murder

    100 more employees quit Trell as creators demand delayed money

    Gehlot, Pilot show unity; state Cong chief calls it ‘united colours...

    Extreme weather events in India bear climate change footprint