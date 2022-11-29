INDIA

Shivpal Yadav faces more pressure, Akhilesh defends him

NewsWire
0
0

The patch-up in the Yadav family is weighing heavy on Shivpal Singh Yadav.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Shivpal a pendulum and a football at an election rally in Mainpuri and hours later, his security was scaled down to ‘Y’ from ‘Z’ category on Monday, it is now the CBI which has sought permission from the state government to interrogate Shivpal and two senior IAS officers in the riverfront scam case.

The Yogi Adityanath government had ordered a CBI probe in the riverfront scam after it came to power in 2017.

Shivpal Yadav was minister of PWD and irrigation during the Akhilesh regime when the river front was constructed.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, reacted sharply to the attack on his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

“The Chief Minister should know that the pendulum signifies momentum and is synonymous with time. Shivpal will show the BJP that its time is over,” he said.

Referring to the downgrading of Shivpal’s security, Akhilesh said that it was a highly objectionable move.

Shivpal, however, said that he was not perturbed over the move since the people would now take care of his security.

20221129-121203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ASUS launches new laptops in India

    Rupali Ganguly thrilled about reprising her role in ‘Anupama – Namaste...

    High security at Nilgiris for TN Governor

    Mandal parishad chiefs in Andhra to be elected on Friday