The patch-up in the Yadav family is weighing heavy on Shivpal Singh Yadav.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Shivpal a pendulum and a football at an election rally in Mainpuri and hours later, his security was scaled down to ‘Y’ from ‘Z’ category on Monday, it is now the CBI which has sought permission from the state government to interrogate Shivpal and two senior IAS officers in the riverfront scam case.

The Yogi Adityanath government had ordered a CBI probe in the riverfront scam after it came to power in 2017.

Shivpal Yadav was minister of PWD and irrigation during the Akhilesh regime when the river front was constructed.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, reacted sharply to the attack on his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

“The Chief Minister should know that the pendulum signifies momentum and is synonymous with time. Shivpal will show the BJP that its time is over,” he said.

Referring to the downgrading of Shivpal’s security, Akhilesh said that it was a highly objectionable move.

Shivpal, however, said that he was not perturbed over the move since the people would now take care of his security.

