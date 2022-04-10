INDIA

Shivpal’s new photo on Twitter reads ‘hain taiyyar hum’

In a clear indication to a change in his political affiliation, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav has changed the header photo on his Twitter profile.

The new picture on Shivpal’s Twitter handle shows his black and white silhouetted photograph and the caption says its all, “Hain taiyyar hum”.

The black and white profile keeps people guessing about his future course of action.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Etawah on Saturday evening, Shivpal has said, “Achche din are coming soon. He said that he would disclose his political plans ‘very soon’.”

There have been speculations of Shivpal snapping all his ties with Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party and opting for an alliance or merger with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

