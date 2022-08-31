As BJP has already started preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh in 2023, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met BJP National President J.P. Nadda to discuss the political situation in the state and revamp the state Cabinet.

Before the 2023 Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP now wants to complete the process of making all political appointments as soon as possible. Along with this, the exercise of filling the vacant ministerial posts in the state Cabinet has also started.

Amid the recent talks of cabinet expansion in the state, Chouhan met Nadda on Tuesday which has further intensified the news speculated across political circles.

According to top party sources, during his meeting with Nadda, the Madhya Pradesh CM informed him about the political situation in the state and conveyed the wishes of all top leaders and discussed the core issues concerning the party organization and his government.

Sharing the photos of meeting Nadda, Chouhan tweeted, “Today, in New Delhi made a courtesy call on BJP National President JP Nadda ji and on this occasion informed him about various works and efforts for the development and public welfare in the state.”

Shivraj further said, “I sincerely thank Nadda ji for his continuous cooperation, support and guidance.”

The Chief Minister wants to get all the regional and caste equations right before the 2023 Assembly elections by expanding the state Cabinet this time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited Madhya Pradesh, had discussed the election preparations in the state while reviewing the work of the party organization and state government.

On Tuesday, Chouhan also met President Droupadi Murmu and invited her to come to Madhya Pradesh while congratulating her formally on winning the recent presidential election.

