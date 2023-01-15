INDIALIFESTYLE

Shivraj Chouhan’s chopper makes emergency landing

NewsWire
0
0

A helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday made an emergency landing due to “some technical glitches”.

An official said that CM Chouhan’s chopper took off from Manawar for Dhar on Sunday evening but it had to fly back (to Manawar) due to a technical glitch.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said: “Chouhan was going to Dhar from Manwar. Meanwhile, due to some technical issues, the pilot had to land the chopper immediately.”

The Chief Minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road, and also addressed a poll (urban body election) gathering in Dhar district.

20230115-210802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: Man held for duping retired professor of Rs 90 lakh

    Committee set up to develop comprehensive framework on ‘Right to Repair’

    I performed a sacred duty, says Kiran Bedi

    Four dead, 4 injured in cloudburst at Amarnath shrine (2nd Lead)