As the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh have been engaged in a ‘question war’ for the last few days, Monday they accused each other of failing to fulfil the poll promises made in the past.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who asks one question every day after his daily routine of planting a sapling at the Smart City Park in Bhopal, reminded that Kamal Nath -led Congress government during its 15-month tenure in the state had stopped the scheme that was providing financial support of Rs 1,000 monthly to tribal women.

Chouhan said poor tribal women were getting Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme — ‘sahariya, bhariya and bega’, which was stopped after the Congress came to power in 2018. The Chief Minister also said that the Congress government did not implement the schemes, instead it stopped benefit schemes introduced by the BJP government.

He also said that the Congress has once again started preparing its ‘vachan patra (election manifesto)’, which he termed a bundle of ‘fake promises’. “The Congress has now started preparing vachan patra, which is completely a bunch of fake promises. They did nothing, but stopped many beneficiary schemes for the poor, which were implemented by the BJP government before 2018. Kamal Nath should answer why he stopped the sahariya, bhariya, bega scheme?” Chouhan said.

On the other hand, Kamal Nath also made a quick response. In his counter attack on Chouhan, he said, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is still away from the truth.”

Nath also reminded the CM about BJP’s manifesto of the 2018 Assembly elections. “In the BJP’s manifesto, you had promised that 50 Gokul villages will be developed in the state in the next five years on the lines of the National Gokul Mission for conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds. Where is this Gokul Gram?”

