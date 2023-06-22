INDIA

Shivraj kick-starts BJP’s poll campaign from Balaghat

NewsWire
0
0

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday kicked off its poll campaign for the Assembly elections slated later this year from Balaghat district.

The poll bugle was sounded by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a programme in the district.

Unon Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Balaghat and kick-start the party’s poll campaign, but his chopper was forced to return to Raipur in Chhattisgarh due bad weather.

As the state BJP unit made elaborate arrangements for the programme in Balaghat, Chouhan announced to kick-start the party’s election campaign.

“We were waiting to receive Amit bhai, but he could not reach here due to bad weather. He will be in Madhya Pradesh on some other day, but our poll campaign will start from today onwards,” Chouhan said.

State BJP President V.D. Sharma, Home Minister Narottam Mishra along with several other senior party leaders and ministers attended the inaugural of poll campaign event during which Chouhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted his ongoing state visit to the US.

“A new ‘Bharat’ has emerged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been widely accepted as a global leader. During the Congress rule, even the small countries posed threats to India, but the situation has changed after 2014.

“Modi’s opponents are feeling the heat as his charisma is growing aross the world each passing day. The opposition forces have failed to counter his leadership, and therefore they have started abusing him. But they won’t succeed,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan also targeted veteran Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, as he compared the 18-year rule of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh to the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government (1993-2003).

He also attacked former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, saying the latter failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people.

20230622-224403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons fail to protect users: Mozilla...

    Rudrankksh, Arjun and Kiran win India’s fifth gold at Rifle/Pistol Shooting...

    South Africa translocates 12 cheetahs to India

    BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty demands passenger train service for Kendrapara