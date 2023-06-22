The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday kicked off its poll campaign for the Assembly elections slated later this year from Balaghat district.

The poll bugle was sounded by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a programme in the district.

Unon Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Balaghat and kick-start the party’s poll campaign, but his chopper was forced to return to Raipur in Chhattisgarh due bad weather.

As the state BJP unit made elaborate arrangements for the programme in Balaghat, Chouhan announced to kick-start the party’s election campaign.

“We were waiting to receive Amit bhai, but he could not reach here due to bad weather. He will be in Madhya Pradesh on some other day, but our poll campaign will start from today onwards,” Chouhan said.

State BJP President V.D. Sharma, Home Minister Narottam Mishra along with several other senior party leaders and ministers attended the inaugural of poll campaign event during which Chouhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted his ongoing state visit to the US.

“A new ‘Bharat’ has emerged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been widely accepted as a global leader. During the Congress rule, even the small countries posed threats to India, but the situation has changed after 2014.

“Modi’s opponents are feeling the heat as his charisma is growing aross the world each passing day. The opposition forces have failed to counter his leadership, and therefore they have started abusing him. But they won’t succeed,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan also targeted veteran Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, as he compared the 18-year rule of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh to the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government (1993-2003).

He also attacked former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, saying the latter failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people.

20230622-224403