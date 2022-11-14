Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to spring a surprise with a major Cabinet reshuffle.

Around 10 sitting ministers can be replaced with new faces, and the third reshuffle and expansion of the Cabinet is likely to take place by the second week of December, sources said.

The sources claimed that Chouhan has expressed his disappointment at the performance of several ministers of his Cabinet and they may be replaced with new faces.

A series of discussions has been held in the core committee meetings on this count, and a possible list of ministers has been prepared. The final decision will be taken after obtaining consent from the Centre.

It would be interesting to see if Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists will be replaced or not. At present, there are 31 ministers in the state Cabinet, while four posts are vacant. Sources said that at least four to five ministers from Scindia’s camp may be replaced.

There are six Cabinet ministers and three MoS from the Scindia faction in the Cabinet. The expansion and reshuffle was supposed to be take place in November, but it was delayed for the Gujarat elections scheduled in the first week of December.

