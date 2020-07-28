Shivraj Waichal: Web series ‘Idiot Box’ brings alive various emotions

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Shivraj Waichal says he entered the industry with an aim to experience and experiment with different genres.

He added that his new series “Idiot Box” gave him a chance to do both.

“This series brings alive various emotions on screen and encapsulates everything that we grew up enjoying on television,” Shivraj said.

“There is friendship, love, drama and all the hacks one would possibly try in order to win over his ex. I entered the industry wanting to experience it all, experiment with different genres, and this series made my dream come true in five episodes! You will have to watch it to know what I mean,” he added.

From spying, to getting into a surprise heist and fighting with his former girlfriend’s fiance, the Marathi web series depicts all the mushy things that Aakash (essayed by Shivraj) does, to win the love of his life back. In the show, he is seen on a quest to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend.

Directed by Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni, the MX Exclusive series also stars Shivani Rangole, Spruha Joshi, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Pushkar Jog, Sanskruti Balgude, Akshay Tanksale, Pravin Tarde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sunil Barve and Aashay Kulkarni. The show is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

sug/vnc