Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ambitious ‘Ladli Behna Yojna’ scheme terming it an attempt to trick the people into casting their votes in favour of the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

His remarks came hours before Chief Minister Chouhan was to release the first installment of his flagship ‘Ladli Behna Yojna’ scheme in Jabalpur city.

The opposition launched scathing attacks on him citing poor health system and atrocities against the women in the state.

Kamal Nath issued a statement raising various questions pertaining to the women, including their security, rising crime graph and unavailability of ambulances for pregnant women in the state.

He reiterated his question on time of the launch of the scheme claiming it to be an attempt to cheat the people once again to seek their votes in the coming Assembly elections.

The former Chief Minister stated that though atrocities on women are on a rise, the ruling BJP has not done anything about it. Now, that the elections are approaching, the women are being remembered for their votes.

Respect of women and their security has alway been the prime agenda of the Congress and this culture of respect will continue, he asserted.

“The news of unavailability of ambulances for pregnant women would often be seen in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. The number of cases of atrocities against the fairer sex has surpassed several states, while the health system has almost collapsed. And now, after 18 years of rule, CM Chouhan is once again trying to cheat the people with his fake promises,” Kamal Nath said.

Kamal Nath alleged that Chief Minister Chouhan has launched this women centric financial scheme to “wash away sins” of the past 18 years with “fake promises”.

“He would do the same he did to the 22000 schemes announced in the last 18 years. In the next five months, the Congress would come back into power and will fullfill all the promises.”

As the MP Congress has also announced its women centric financial scheme -‘Nari Samman Yojana’, as per which, the eligible women would get Rs 1500 per month and LPG cylinder at subsidised rate at Rs 500 and free electricity upto 100 units.

The Congress has also promised to restart old pensions for state government employees to secure their future after their retirement from the services. “It is evident that what Congress has promised, have been fulfilled in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and things would be similar in Madhya Pradesh too, once the Congress comes back into power,” Kamal Nath added.

20230610-155402