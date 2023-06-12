INDIA

Shivraj’s scams list is longer than PM Modi’s abuses: Priyanka

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh’s ‘scams list is longer than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abuses’, said Congress national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday.

While addressing a mammoth gathering in Jabalpur, where she kicked started party’s poll campaign for Assembly elections later this year, the Congress leader said in the 220 days of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, a total of 225 scams were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

“This is what the BJP government did in the three years after toppling the Congress government in a conspiracy. You (BJP) had toppled our government and came back into power, but what you did in the last three years. One after another scam, unemployment at high level, this is what the BJP did,” Priyanka said.

She also slammed CM Chouhan for making announcement of ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ just five months ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. “You were in power for the last 18 years, why don’t you start the scheme then, and why you making these promises when the elections are getting closer?” she asked.

Priyanka also hit on the BJP saying that the saffron party has created a ‘propaganda’ of religion for its vote bank. “The reality of Madhya Pradesh is quite different from what is being told by media, advertising and hoardings. I came to know that only 21 jobs were given in the last three years in MP. This is really horrific. The complete picture is before you (people of Madhya Pradesh) and now you to decide your future,” Priyanka added.

20230612-134204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘BB 16’: Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare to have a dance-off in...

    Chinese loan apps scam: ‘More than a sinister plot’

    No early polls in Goa: CM goes with Feb date

    4 murder accused held in Delhi in joint operation